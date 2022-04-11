Khatibzadeh warns against anti-Iran and Afghanistan plots

Regarding the gathering of people in front of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General of Iran in Herat, Saeed Khatibzadeh reminded the duties and responsibility of the rulers of Afghanistan in maintaining the security of diplomatic premises and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran's missions in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan must be fully secured and necessary guarantees must be provided for the safe acitivites of these missions.

Khatibzadeh pointed to the deep historical and longstanding ties between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan and the decades-long of hospitality by Iranian people towards the Afghan people and warned against the plots devised by conspirators and ill-wishers against Iran and Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, some video clips and comments are being published on social media with the aim of creating division between the two friendly countries of Iran and Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

These video clips have targeted the sentiments of people of the two countries and require more vigilance on the part of the people and officials of the two countries, he underlined.

Iranian Foreign Ministry is in direct and constant contact with the ambassador and other Iranian diplomats in Afghanistan, he added.

MA/IRN84713046