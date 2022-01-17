Karzai hails Tehran for its good relations with Afghanistan

Bahador Aminian, Iran's ambassador to Kabul met and held talks with former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Monday.

During the meeting, Karzai praised Iran's constructive role in maintaining good relations with Afghanistan.

According to Karzai's office, the current situation of good relations between Iran and Afghanistan was discussed by two sides.

Iran, which is in contact with all Afghan parties, has always expressed its clear policy toward Afghanistan, and it has welcomed the formation of a comprehensive government in this country.

