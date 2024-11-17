  1. Economy
Nov 17, 2024, 1:30 PM

Iran’s monthly non-oil exports rise over 62%

Iran’s monthly non-oil exports rise over 62%

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The value of Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 62.6 percent in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22-October 21), an official at Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade announced.

Spokesman of the Trade Promotion and International Relations Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated that Iran exported 18.359 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $6.771 billion in the mentioned month, also registering a 58.6 percent increase in terms of weight.

Meanwhile, some 3.45 million tons of goods valued at $6.927 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 21.4 percent rise in terms of value, and a 2.2 percent increase in terms of weight, year on year.

Iran's top export destination during this month was Iraq with $2.78 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by China with $1.434 billion, Turkey with $925 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $783 million, and Afghanistan with $249 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports in the first month of autumn were the UAE with $2.18 billion, China with $1.755 billion, Turkey with $1.442 billion, Germany with $200 million, and Russia with $161 million worth of imports.

AMK/TT

News ID 224540

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News