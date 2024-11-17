Iran’s monthly non-oil exports rise over 62%

Spokesman of the Trade Promotion and International Relations Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated that Iran exported 18.359 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $6.771 billion in the mentioned month, also registering a 58.6 percent increase in terms of weight.

Meanwhile, some 3.45 million tons of goods valued at $6.927 billion were imported into the country in the said period, indicating a 21.4 percent rise in terms of value, and a 2.2 percent increase in terms of weight, year on year.

Iran's top export destination during this month was Iraq with $2.78 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by China with $1.434 billion, Turkey with $925 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $783 million, and Afghanistan with $249 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports in the first month of autumn were the UAE with $2.18 billion, China with $1.755 billion, Turkey with $1.442 billion, Germany with $200 million, and Russia with $161 million worth of imports.

AMK/TT