Iran to seek exponential nuclear progress from now on

Saying that Iran, regarding international interactions, especially in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, tries to behave professionally, Mohammad Eslami announced that the preparation of the Country Programme Framework (CPF) is also in progress and will be submitted to the IAEA upon completion.

He also called on the IAEA to be committed to fulfilling its legal obligations and not to surrender to the excessive demands of Iran's enemies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami noted that the AEOI has reached about 77 new achievements during the past Iranian year 1400 (from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022).

"Among them are 29 achievements in the field of nuclear fuel, 19 achievements in the field of research and development, 15 achievements in the field of energy supply and 14 achievements in the field of radiation application," he cited.

Stating that Iran seeks exponential progress from now on, Eslami added that the country is planning on deepening industrial self-sufficiency by building 10- and 40-megawatt research reactors, as well as the first fully homegrown 360-megawatt nuclear power plant.

MP/FNA14010120000295