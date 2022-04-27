  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2022, 9:30 PM

Former AEOI chief:

"Iran logical position has saved JCPOA from collapse"

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Former Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that "had it not been for the logical position of Islamic Republic of Iran, JCPOA would have collapsed now."

If Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA wants to survive the current deadlock, mutual trust must be reconstructed, according to Ali Akbar Salehi, the former head of the Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI).

Speaking in 22nd Conference of Amaldi which was held in Italy’s Rome on April 6-8, he spoke about the fate of JCPOA, Vienna talks and situation of West Asia.

Regarding the longstanding nuclear standoff with the West since 2000, AEOI chief said, “Despite all the negative consequences, this issue ultimately led to a change in attitude in US politics especially during the second term of Obama's presidency."

The blatant and futile imposition of so-called "zero enrichment" gave way to a more pragmatic and solution-oriented approach in Washington, he added.

Stating that withdrawal of US government from JCPOA under former President Donald Trump put the agreement on the verge of collapse, he said that this landmark agreement would have been terminated had it not been for Iran's reasonable response and stance.

MA/FNA14010207000399

News Code 186189
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186189/

