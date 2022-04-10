Iran nuclear progresses a support to secure economic benefits

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said that the country owes its success and progresses made in the nuclear industry to the unflinching efforts of nuclear scientists, the most important of these achievements can be referred to as the production of radiopharmaceuticals with high technology and development of technologies related to nuclear defense.

He expressed hope that the valuable asset of advanced nuclear knowledge and technology combined with good negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal will lead to a good deal in line with securing economic benefit for noble people of the country.

Like in the past, the 11th Parliament emphasizes that nuclear talks must lead to the principles of guaranteed, sustainable and tangible economic benefits for the people of the country, Parliament Speaker added.

MA/5463296