Iran to build nuclear-propelled ships

Iranian members of parliament have drafted a plan to develop the peaceful usage of nuclear technology, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

The plan was announced in the open session of the Parliament on August 31, 2022, and is scheduled to be reviewed by the Energy and National Security Commissions and the Foreign Policy of the parliament.

The full text of the plan to develop the peaceful usage of nuclear technology has 12 Articles which Article 7 points out that “the Government can make nuclear advances for ships and submarines and carry out operations of at least one nuclear-propelled vessel by 1420 (Iranian calendar year) through the Atomic Energy Organization and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.”

Earlier, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami noted that the AEOI has reached about 77 new achievements during the past Iranian year 1400 (from March 21, 2021, to Feb. 22, 2022).

"Among them are 29 achievements in the field of nuclear fuel, 19 achievements in the field of research and development, 15 achievements in the field of energy supply and 14 achievements in the field of radiation application," he cited.

Stating that Iran seeks exponential progress from now on, Eslami added that the country is planning on deepening industrial self-sufficiency by building 10- and 40-megawatt research reactors, as well as the first fully homegrown 360-megawatt nuclear power plant.

