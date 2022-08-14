Iran atomic agency to unveil 1st radiation systems in days

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami announced on Sunday the unveiling of the first radiation systems designed and built inside the country in the coming days.

"One of the deficiencies and shortcomings of the nuclear industry in the country is the delay in using the radiation capacity in the field of industry, food, agriculture, etc.," Eslamic said.

He added "We are now aware of this issue and have tried to carry out studies in this field through comprehensive planning. It should be noted that other Countries don't sell this equipment to us, so we started this project by designing and manufacturing it inside the country on by ourselves, and in the coming days we will unveil the first radiation systems that are howe-grown. These studies were carried out using the capacity of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, the country's comprehensive transportation and logistics plan, based on which 12 irradiation centers were designed throughout the country."

He continued, "These centers will be built with the participation of provinces and private sector investors, and finally radiation systems will be installed in these centers. In this regard, we have had understandings with all producers, especially unions and associations, and we hope that these centers will come into force one after the other."

The AEOI chief saidو "With the establishment of these systems, we can improve the storage capacity of agricultural products, which will increase the lifespan of the products."

"Another part of the activities is related to the use of plasma for pest control and detoxification of agricultural products. In this regard we will take advantage of the potential of plasma. Now this field has been activated and local devices have been built in this field and the first centers are being invested and soon the projects of this sector will also start."

"After this knowledge and establishing these systems, at least in the future and in a 10-year period, it is possible to prevent 30% of agricultural and food throwaway," Eslami concluded.

