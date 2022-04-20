Technical-related issues in Vienna talks finished

"The technical issues are over and being discussed in the Vienna talks and only political issues have remained which are followed up on by the Foreign Ministry," Mohammad Eslami said in an interview with the news service of the Iranian parliament.

The AEOI chief added, "In recent years, reports have been published by IAEA against Iran's nuclear activities, but through negotiations and consultations, these issues ended and Iran and the IAEA handled their relations in accordance with Safeguard Agreement regulations."

"These reports were accusations made by the Zionist regime and adversary groups. They have been accusing Iran for years or conducting false flag operations because they have always sought trouble, but we follow our routine relationship with the IAEA," he underlined.

"The nuclear sites and centers that were damaged in recent years have also been reorganized, and they are operating as usual now in accordance with the Strategic Action Plan for the Lifting of Sanctions [approved by the Iranian parliament in late 2020]."

"Arak Heavy Water is also operating," he concluded.

