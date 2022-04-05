AEOI plans to build fully homegrown power plant in S Iran

"We are planning to build a 360-megawatt power plant in Darkhovin. This project will be an all-Iranian made power plant, which we have included in the development plan along with the research reactors required by the organization," Eslami said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami announced that the comprehensive development document of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be unveiled on April 9.

The document has passed the legal approval process and will be unveiled by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on April 9th, according to Eslami.

The document includes all the aspects of Iranian nuclear technology and its industrialization as well as the recommendations emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past years.

