IAEA installs surveillance cameras at Natanz: report

Following the recent statement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the action of the Islamic Republic of Iran in transferring the necessary equipment for the construction of centrifuge components from the Karaj TESA site to Natanz, IAEA announced that it had installed its surveillance cameras in Natanz.

On April 6, IAEA announced that Iran had transferred all the equipment needed to build centrifuge components from the Karaj facility to Natanz. According to the IAEA, Iran did so six weeks after building another site in Isfahan to build the same parts.

Iran is starting to operate a new workshop at Natanz that will make parts for uranium-enriching centrifuges with machines recently moved there from its mothballed Karaj facility, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday seen by Reuters.

"On 12 April 2022, the Agency completed the installation of the surveillance cameras at this location and then removed the seals from the machines," the IAEA said in the confidential report to member states without describing where at Natanz that location was.

"On 13 April 2022, Iran informed the Agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," it added, without saying whether it had verified that the machines had started operating.

The Vienna talks, which are focused on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have been paused for the time being at the suggestion of the EU foreign policy chief, and the negotiators have returned to their respective capitals for political consultations.

Almost all countries participating in the talks want the talks to be concluded more quickly, but reaching a final agreement awaits US political decisions on a few remaining key issues which have to do with the removal of the sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday that the United States has not shown yet the resolve to reach an agreement.

