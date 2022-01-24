Iran's Look to East policy to weaken enemies

Addressing the First National Conference of Iran and its Neighbors on Monday, Yahya Rahim Safavi stressed that neighborhood policy has become an undeniable regional necessity.

He went on to say that achieving lasting peace, security, progress, and prosperity are the basic goals of neighborhood policy.

Iran's regional policy in West Asia, Look to East policy, and developing comprehensive relations with China and Russia will surprise and weaken arrogant enemies, Safavi said.

According to him, achieving mutual understanding and interests, lasting peace, security, the prosperity of nations, and countering all kinds of threats are among the basic goals of Iran's neighborhood policy.

Arranging a 20-year non-aggression pact with any of these neighbors or several complementary countries would be a turning point in achieving lasting collective security, he added.

Iran's special geographical position in the world is unparalleled because it is connected with 11 regional geopolitical systems, he said, adding that Iran can link the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Eurasia and ECO to benefit from their common interests for the next 20 years.

Western powers seek to undermine Iran's power and make the country surrender, he said, adding, "But we can achieve victory against arrogant powers through the continuation of the strategy of resistance, adopting new neighborhood policies and Look to East policy."

