Savafi warns enemies of making any mistakes against Iran

The United States and its arrogant allies posed many threats against the 75th Fleet of the Navy of Iran's Army, Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

Despite all threats, the crew of the 75th Fleet of Iran Army crossed the rough seas for 150 days and they were warmly welcomed by the Russians, he added.

This shows that Iran has become a major regional power and the strategic role of the Army's navy became apparent to everyone, Safavi stressed.

The navy of Iran's army performs its duty well in escorting the merchant ships and oil tankers of the Islamic Republic in the open waters, especially in the Red Sea.

If the enemies of Iran make a mistake, the Armed Forces of the country will destroy all the resources of the enemies in the region within 48 hours, he stressed.

