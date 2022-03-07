  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2022, 1:00 PM

Maj. Gen. Safavi:

Experience of US fleeing Afghanistan to be repeated in Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Turning to the disgraceful US fleeing Afghanistan, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that this fleeing will be repeated in Iraq and eastern Syria as well.

Major General Rahim Yahya Safavi pointed to the salient specifications of Iran’s top general Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, saying that that Martyr Soleimani was an international figure of the Islamic Resistance and known by people of the world as an anti-terror commander in a way that people in India and other parts of the world mourned for him.

Referring to the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he said, “We observed that how Americans and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) besides 30 European countries withdrew themselves in the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine and did nothing to solve this problem.”

As a matter of fact, Americans are on the verge of decline both in terms of morals and power in international arenas, Safavi emphasized.

