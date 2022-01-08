US expulsion of region least revenge for martyr Soleimani

Yahya Rahim Safavi said that the emergence of some figures like Lt. General Soleimani is one of the main political achievements of the Islamic Revolution, Sacred Defense, and Resistance Front in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

He noted that General Soleimani and the way he managed the developments could be a good role model for managing wars in hard and unequal wars, tackling various conspiracy of the enemy and defeating global arrogance.

The expulsion of the US and global arrogance from the region is the least revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani, Safavi stressed.

Referring to the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, he said that the US fled from Afghanistan and this is the sign of the decline of the US and the realization of the principles of Islam.

