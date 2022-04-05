5 suspects detained over stabbing attack: Mashahd prosecutor

Mohammad Hossein Droudy, the Prosecutor general of Mashhad said on Tuesday afternoon that as many as 5 people were arrested in relation with today's incident at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in the heart of Mashhad.

The prosecutor general said about the detained suspects that one person was the assailant and 4 others were suspected of collaborating with him.

A man with knife attacked the seminary students at Imam Reza shrine in the holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three seminary students.

The latest reports say that two of the injured seminary students have succumbed to their injuries and died in hospital.

Video footage of the attack that was immediately released to the media after the attack showed the attacker was captured by the people at the scene of the crime alive and handed over to the security forces.

MNA/FNA14010116000785