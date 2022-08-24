  1. World
Two people stabbed at metro center station in DC: report

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Metro’s Metro Center station in downtown DC.

Metro Transit police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the station’s Red Line platform.

“The incident occurred after an apparent verbal confrontation between the victims and the suspect on the platform,” according to a statement from WMATA.

The attack, police said, left a male victim unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman also suffered a non-life-threatening wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released, WTOP News reported.

For a time, the attack forced Glenmont-bound Red Line trains to bypass Metro Center during the investigation.

