Enemies seeking to tarnish relations between Iran, neighbors

Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks on Thursday and stated that this tragic incident was a heinous terrorist operation occurred against three committed seminary students, one of them was martyred.

The terrorist act in shrine city of Mashhad indicates that enemy of the country is seeking to promote terrorism in the region, he said, reiterating that regional and Takfiri terrorism is the brainchild of the Global Arrogance who created ISIL and other terrorist groups in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi pointed to the effort of enemy to sow seeds of discord and difference between Iranian and Afghan people and said that youth of Afghanistan lost their lives in confronting Takfiri movement.

People of Iran and Afghanistan share a common civilizational and historical background but enemies leave no stone unturned to tarnish amicable relations between Iran and neighboring countries, the interior minister added.

A man with knife attacked the seminary students at Imam Reza shrine in the holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three seminary students, one of whom was martyred.

MA/5461439