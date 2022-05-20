  1. World
Four stabbed in knife attack in Norway

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – At least four people were stabbed in Numedal in southeast Norway on Friday, with one of the victims left in a critical condition, the police have said.

The suspect has been apprehended, the force added.

“I can confirm we have the offender under control,” a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The attack came two days after a Danish man pleaded guilty to stabbing five people to death in a small Norwegian town last October.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 38, also admitted attempting to murder 11 others with a bow and arrow as he randomly targeted people in Kongsberg, which is located 40 miles to the west of Oslo.

The police initially thought it was an “act of terror”, before realizing that Braathen was suffering from mental illness at the time. The prosecution has asked the court to sentence him to psychiatric care.

