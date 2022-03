MASHHAD, Mar. 24 (MNA) – On the third day of Iranian month of Farvardin in current year in 1401, Nowruz celebration was marked at tomb of Hakim Abol-Ghasem Ferdowsi Toosi in Mashhadm Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday.

One of the salient features of holding Nowruz festival is to spread Nowruz tables of Persian-speaking nations including Tajikistan and Afghanistan, so that people become more and more familiar with this festivity.