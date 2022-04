MASHHAD, Apr. 4 (MNA) – Concurrent with the auspicious fasting month of Ramadan, the ceremony of recitation of the Holy Quran is held every day in Imam Reza (PBUH) holy shrine.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the ceremony of recitation of the Holy Quran is held every day at Azadi Courtyard, Imam Khomeini (RA) Portico, and Goharshad Mosque Courtyard in Imam Reza (PBUH) Shrine by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing instructions.