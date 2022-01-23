  1. Sports
Jan 23, 2022, 10:00 PM

Iran moves up one place in world futsal ranking

Iran moves up one place in world futsal ranking

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Futsal World Ranking has released its latest rankings of the national futsal teams in the world, according to which the national men's futsal team of Iran has improved its position.

In the last rankings which were released by the Futsal World Ranking in late December, Iran ranked 7th in the world.

However, the national men's futsal team of Iran has moved up one place to become the sixth in the world with 1580 points and the top of Asia.

In the last ranking, Kazakhstan ranked 6th while this time the Central Asian country has dropped one place to move down one place to Iran's previous ranking in the 7th place.

Iran moves up one place in world futsal ranking

Spain with 1793 and Brazil with 1780 points are still in the first and second places, respectively, followed by Argentina, Portugal, and Russia.

KI

News Code 183186
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183186/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News