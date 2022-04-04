  1. Sports
Iran FM, head of football federation discuss Team Melli in WC

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian mer with the caretaker president of the football federation to follow up on the latest developments revolving around the Iranian national football team presence in the 2022 World Cup.

In the meeting between the caretaker president of the Iranian football federation Majedi with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the latest situation of the national football team known as the Team Melli in the World Cup was discussed.

The foreign minister told the football federation head that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to assist the national football team to hold friendly matches in preparation for the world cup this year.

Team Melli was the first Asian team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

Iran is pitted against USA, England and the winner of European play-off in the world cup.

