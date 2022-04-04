Iran FM, head of football federation discuss Team Melli in WC

In the meeting between the caretaker president of the Iranian football federation Majedi with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the latest situation of the national football team known as the Team Melli in the World Cup was discussed.

The foreign minister told the football federation head that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to assist the national football team to hold friendly matches in preparation for the world cup this year.

Team Melli was the first Asian team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Iran is pitted against USA, England and the winner of European play-off in the world cup.

KI