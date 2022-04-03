Saudis violate UN-declared ceasefire in its early hours

Minutes after the two-month ceasefire in Yemen was put into operation on late Saturday, Saudi missiles and artillery were fired into the Yemeni border areas, Almasirah reported.

Three Yemeni civilians were killed in the Saudi attacks.

Ansarullah Information Center also reported that the Saudi coalition fighter jets targeted an army base in Taiz province on Sunday morning.

The coalition has targeted the Yemeni army center with Howitzer artillery shells and 4 tanks, according to Ansarullah Information Center.

The news comes as Hans Grundberg, Ambassador of the European Union to Yemen, said that the ceasefire announced by the UN in Yemen had been implemented and was going to last for two months.

“The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering, and, most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” Hans Grundberg, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, said in a statement announcing the agreement on Friday.

According to the ceasefire, all ground, air and naval military operations will be stopped.

This is while Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree said that Yemen will be committed to the ceasefire as long as the Saudi coalition is adherent to it.

