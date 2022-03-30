Saudi coalition claims it stops military operations in Yemen

In a statement, the joint command of Saudi aggressor coalition claimed it will halt its military operations in Yemen from Wednesday with the aim the success of the Yemeni consultations, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported.

According to the statement, the purpose of cessation of the military operation inside Yemen is to provide suitable conditions for consultations and to secure peace deal with the Ansarulla-led Yemeni forces.

The intra-Yemeni consultations will begin in Riyadh on Tuesday (March 29th) and are scheduled to continue until April 7th.

The consultations will focus on six areas, including military, political, human rights and social issues, and will seek to reopen humanitarian corridors and achieve stability.

Sana'a government led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement had previously said that the talks have to be held in a neutral country and therefore would not participate in the talks.

The Prime Minister of Yemeni National Salvation Government Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour has already said that the first step for any talks on resolving the Yemeni crisis the cessation of the Saudi coalition's invasion of Yemen.

Habtour has said that the aggressor countries are calling for talks in Sanaa while they bombard the city on a daily basis.

Lifting the blockade and reopening ports and airports are among the conditions for any dialogue with the aggressor countries, the PM added.

Yemeni Prime Minister also described Saudi Arabia's requests and initiatives to resolve the Yemeni crisis as an attempt to deflect public opinion and said that any dialogue should take place in a geographically neutral region neither in Sanaa nor in Riyadh.

The mediator of resolving the crisis between all parties to the dialogue must be reliable and balanced, while Saudi Arabia itself is part of the crisis and therefore cannot be a mediator, he continued.

The invasion of Yemen by the Saudi-Emirati-led military coalition has entered its eighth year recently while the agressors have not achieved any of the goals since 2015.

