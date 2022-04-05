Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 100 times

A Yemeni military source announced that despite the announcement of the ceasefire, the Saudi-Emirati coalition is still violating the agreement.

The coalition and its mercenaries violated military and humanitarian ceasefire 101 times in the past 24 hours, Yemen-based official news agency ‘SABA’ reported.

The source stressed that the Saudi-led coalition’s fighter jets flew 27 times in the airspace of Ma'rib, Hajjah, Saada and Lahij provinces, and Apache helicopters launched heavy airstrikes on the homes of citizens and positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in various provinces of this country.

The Saudi-led coalition also fired 41 times toward civilians and Yemeni army forces in the provinces of Hajjah, Lahij and Al-Dhale.

This is while UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the beginning of a ceasefire in Yemen on April 02. He said a ceasefire was reached between Sanaa and the Saudi-led coalition, ending all military operations for two months.

“The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering, and, most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible,” the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen said in a statement on Friday.

