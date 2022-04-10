Twitter suspends account of Yahya Saree

The company did not provide any official comment on the reason behind suspending the account.

The number of followers of the blocked account reached almost 350 thousand people. It was founded in November 2018.

Saree had allocated his account to release news related to the operations of Yemeni armed forces, the crimes of the Saudi coalition, and its repeated violation of the ceasefire.

According to the reports, Twitter says it typically makes this decision when accounts violate its Acceptable Use Policy.

RHM/FNA14010121000756