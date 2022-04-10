Saudi-led coalition violates Yemeni ceasefire over 100 times

Despite eight days after the ceasefire has announced in Yemen, the Saudi coalition and its affiliated mercenaries are still violating the ceasefire, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the coalition has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 108 times in the past 24 hours. The coalition has violated the ceasefire mainly in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Hajjah, al-Bayda and Saada.

On the other hand, the Saudi coalition has also targeted areas in Taiz and Ma'rib provinces in the past 24 hours.

This is while parts of Saada province in Yemen have also been targeted by Saudi artillery.

Arabic-language media reported that two civilians were killed and three others were seriously injured in artillery attacks launched by Saudi-led coalition forces on areas of Saada province. Earlier, Yemeni armed forces announced that they would adhere to the ceasefire only as long as the Saudis did not violate it.

