Saudis heavily bomb Yemen's Al Hudaydah

The source cited that the Saudis violated the ceasefire by launching drone strikes on the Yemeni city of Hays and flying their spy planes over the Hays and Al-Jabaliya skies, Almasirah reported.

17 missile and artillery bombings and 80 shootings with various weapons have been reported by the Saudi coalition in Al Hudaydah in violation the Stockholm Agreement.

This is while the President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat on Sunday said that all ground, air and naval operations targeting Saudi Arabia would be suspended for three days.

Al-Mashat noted Yemen is waiting for a positive response to the move and calls on the Saudi and UAE-led aggressor military coalition to stop all the actions that hinder peace.

The statement came a day after a wave of drone and missile attacks hit targets across Saudi Arabia, including an oil plant near the Formula One race in Jeddah, triggering an inferno, according to Al-Jazeera.

Ansarullah's leader also on Monday stressed that the only way to stop the Yemeni attacks is to end the aggression and siege on the country and warned the aggressors that they will regret it if they miss the opportunity to end the conflict.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to it. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

