Agreement 'close' in Vienna talks, ball now in 'US court'

"We are close to an agreement in the negotiations [Vienna talks] and we have conveyed our proposals on the remaining issues to the American side through the EU High Representative, and now the ball is in the US court," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

Guterres stressed the importance of the talks in Vienna and expressed hope that the parties would reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The two sides also discussed the latest development in Yemen, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The UN Secretary-General congratulated the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen and stated that the ceasefire is a joint success that has been achieved as a result of the efforts of all parties.

Iranian foreign minister also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of a ceasefire in Yemen and appreciated the role of the Secretary-General in this regard. "Now is the time to take fundamental steps towards peace and stability in Yemen, and in particular the complete lifting of humanitarian sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of sending humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

