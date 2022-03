The Yemeni Almasira TV channel, quoting the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree, reported that Yemenis managed to shoot down a US Scan Eagle spy drone while it was operating hostile actions in the Marib skies.

According to AlMasira TV, on February 25, a US Scan Eagle drone was targeted by the Yemeni air defense in over Marib.

