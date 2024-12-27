Mashhad ; popular destination for visiting pilgrims, tourists

Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan-e Razavi province, is located in northeastern Iran and is close to the borders of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

It used to be the major oasis along the ancient Silk Road and also the capital of Iran during the Afsharid dynasty. Mashhad is one of the most famous cities in Iran hosting the most number of tourists. Every year, millions of people visit this city.

The abundance of luxury hotels, traditional hotels, and relatively cheap hotels in Mashhad has made it easy for domestic and foreign tourists to stay in this city.

Imam Reza Holy Shrine

The shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the city of Mashhad is one of the most magnificent Iranian-Islamic architectures. It is such that we can say that it is the pinnacle of Islamic architecture. This shrine is the tomb of the 8th Shiite Imam. The shrine of Imam Reza (AS) is a beautiful and relaxing place and has always welcomed foreign and Iranian pilgrims.

Apart from the fact that this shrine is a pilgrimage and spiritual place, it is also very magnificent and exemplary in terms of architectural art. The shrine consists of several courtyards and its tiling and decorations have attracted the eyes of every pilgrim with their beauty.

Kooh Sangi Park

Koh Sangi Park is the second largest park (after Mellat Park) in Mashhad. This park is located southwest of Mashhad and at the end of Koh Sangi Street. They built Koh Sangi Park on the edge of high mountains.

This place is one of the oldest and most famous recreation areas in Mashhad and is one of the most beautiful parks in Iran. This park is a combination of water, stone, greenery, and light.

Kang Village

The stepped Kang Village, at the foot of the Binaloud mountains, is 19 km west of Tarqabeh and 29 km from Mashhad. This historical village with an age of more than a thousand years and with stepped architecture is considered a destination for Iranian and foreign tourists.

The mountains, heights, and beautiful landscapes of Kang are some of the natural and scenic attractions of the suburbs of Mashhad, which are suitable for recreational and sports activities.

Nadir Shah Afshar’s Tomb

The magnificent architecture of Nader Shah’s tomb on the one hand and Naderi Museum on the other hand have turned this complex into one of Mashhad’s tourist attractions.

The building of the museum has interesting architecture and historical and valuable objects such as weapons from different eras. Nadir Shah Afshar's Tomb - Mashhad - Iran

Above all this museum and the tomb are located in a beautiful garden that doubles its charm.

Darougheh Historical House

Darogheh Historical House of Mashhad is a spectacular house and one of the most important tourist places in Iran. It has a magnificent structure with beautiful oriental architecture which is a combination of Iranian and Russian architecture.

This house that dates back to the Qajar period has an area of ​​1100 square meters. It is interesting that the house is about 75 cm lower than the street level. In the yard of Darogheh house, there is a beautiful pond and two small gardens that attract your attention.

Water Waves Land

Water Waves Land is one of Mashhad’s must-see places, which was opened in 2006. This park is the first water park in Iran. And it was the largest indoor water park in Iran and the Middle East at the time of its establishment.

This complex has an area of ​​eight thousand and 500 square meters. And finally, it has two separate sections for women and men.

Water Waves Land is one of the best water parks in Iran and the world with its various facilities.

Tomb of Ferdowsi

The Tomb of Ferdowsi is the burial place of one of the great poets of our country, Ferdowsi. This precious poet was able to take an important step in preserving the Persian language with his endless efforts.

His tomb is lying in a garden near the mausoleum of Master Mohammad Reza Shajarian (the great Iranian singer) and the famous Iranian poet, Akhavan Sales.

Mashhad Reza Bazaar

When traveling to Mashhad be sure to visit Reza Bazaar for a walk-in historical space and shopping. Mashhad Reza Bazaar is located on the eastern side of Imam Reza Street in the city. This market is one of the most noticeable markets in Iran in terms of economy. It has a unique beauty and is considered a recreational and historical attraction.

Mashhad Reza Bazaar is built like many other markets in Iran. The covered nature of this market reminds people of famous indoor markets such as Shiraz Vakil Bazaar or Isfahan Qeysarie Bazaar.

In this bazaar, like these two famous bazaars, souvenirs of the city are sold. The beautiful architecture of the two main entrances of the bazaar, which is based on Islamic architecture and in accordance with Iranian architecture, will amaze you. The two entrances, which are located on both sides, are similar to each other and have the same structure.

Mashhad Reza Bazaar is built on two floors. On the beautiful second floor, there are small workshops of handicrafts, gilding, ring making, turquoise cutting, and embroidery.

Souvenirs

Mashhad, as one of the main religious cities in Iran, has its own souvenirs. They include edible stuff to handy crafts. The best souvenirs of Mashhad are as follows: Saffron, Barberry, Nuts, Jelly Bean, Turquoise, Sweets, candies, Nabat, Perfumery, Seal, and a prayer rug and Rosary.

Saffron

Saffron is a beautiful, colorful, and rich herb whose history of cultivation in Iran dates back to ancient times.

They cultivate this precious plant in several cities of Razavi and South Khorasan, especially Ghayenat, and is abundant in Mashhad. You can buy this red gold in Mashhad and know that you are taking home the highest quality saffron in the world!

Sweets and Candies

One of the sweet souvenirs of the city is the variety of Noql. Noql can have different flavors from cardamom, coriander, and saffron to cocoa or nutty. Fortunately, you can find them easily in the shops around the shrine or other shops.

But a more important souvenir in Mashhad is Nabat (Rock candy). This city has the first rank in the production of Nabat in the country. And truely, its Nabat is among the best in Iran.

Nuts and Dried Fruit

In Mashhad, you can buy all kinds of nuts and high-quality dried fruits, especially jujubes, chickpeas, raisins, and so on. Of course, dried fruit is not one of the old souvenirs of the city; But due to the existence of several large export dry fruit factories in Mashhad, trying it can be a good experience.

The sour Lavashak, Dried plums, and apricots of Mashhad are also very delicious and popular. And you can buy them from different markets in the city.

The people in this region cook some traditional foods exclusive of a given ceremony or event with excellent taste and smell.

Shishlik

Shishlik with worldwide popularity is one of the most expensive and traditional Iranian dishes. It is made of 6 pieces of lamb’s ribs. In Persian, the word “Shish” means six, and “Lik” refers to ribs. The recipe of marinating the ribs is the art of Khorasanian chefs that attract thousands of tourists to Shandiz from different parts of Iran and neighboring countries each year.

Traditionally, Shishlik is served with rice and barbecued tomato, while serving side dishes, such as raw onion and different types of pickles are also a must!

Jooshvareh:

samosa or Jooshvareh was originally a staple food in Khorasan, but in Khorasan, samosa was boiled in water after preparing and laying the ingredients (peas-onion-vegetables) and folding the dough layers together and squeezing. And the ash was made to be called Jooshvareh ash, but nowadays, instead of boiling it, it is fried in oil, and this method is common in most parts of the world today. But in the south of Khorasan, boiled samosa is still common in the villages as a delicious soup.

Shole Mashhadi:

Shole Mashhadi is one of the most popular and delicious traditional foods of Mashhad, dates back to the Qajar era and is called Shole in the city As a kind of Ash, Mashhad inhabitants cook Shole in religious ceremonies, at the end of Moharram and Safar (names of two months in the Lunar calendar), mourning or happiness events and every other event they want to hold in traditional form.

Mashhad handicrafts

Mashhad enjoys many gemstone mines. That is why a prospering handicraft of this province is jewelry made of gemstones, also called "Mekhraj Kari".

Some of the most important gems are aquamarine, agates, quartz, jasper, turquoise, garnet, and zeolite, among which turquoise and agate are the most popular. Turquoise specialists believe that no two pieces are the same, just like fingerprints, and they cannot be compared to each other.

The most important stone-cutting workshops of Iran are located in Mashhad where tones of agate and turquoise stones are cut each year. Traditional as well as modern methods are used by Mashhad workshops.

