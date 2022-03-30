  1. World
Ansarullah member:

Saudi cessation of op. meaningless without lifting blockade

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau said that as long as the blockade on Yemen is not lifted, Saudis' declaration of halting military operations is meaningless.

Al-Bukhaiti on Wednesday wrote in a tweet that "the blockade imposed on Yemen is considered a military action because it is imposed with force of weapons."

"If the blockade is not lifted, the declaration of the aggressor coalition  to stop its military operations will be meaningless because the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the blockade is more severe than the war itself," the Yemeni official further asserted.

He went on to stress that Yemeni "military operations will continue until the blockade is defeated."

In a statement, the joint command of the Saudi aggressor coalition claimed it will halt its military operations in Yemen from Wednesday to let the negotiations succeed.

The invasion of Yemen by the Saudi-Emirati-led military coalition has entered its eighth year recently while the aggressors have not achieved any of their objectives since 2015.

