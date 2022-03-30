Iranian, Indonesian top diplomats hold meeting in China

Expressing happiness with meeting gain with his Indonesian counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian said that It's a great opportunity to talk again with Marsudi after a face-to-face meeting in New York.

"We had good conversations in New York as well as on the phone. I am very pleased to see you active in the Afghanistan Summit," Amir-Abdollahian told the Indonesian FM.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian top diplomat met with the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Qatar and Pakistan, and is also scheduled to meet with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Amir-Abdollahian has traveled to China to attend the meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

