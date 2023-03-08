Occupied Lands comes under rocket attack

The Zionsit army has announced that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, without providing more details.

This attack came in response to the large-scale attack of the Zionist forces on the Jenin refugee camp which martyred and injured several Palestinians.

News sources in the occupied West Bank in Palestine said on Tuesday that the Zionist Israeli regime's military conducted a major raid on the Jenin camp, martyring and wounding several Palestinians.

The Palestinian sources said the occupying regime's forces martyred six Palestinians in their new raid on the West Bank city.

Also, the media reported that five Palestinians were wounded in a settler attack in Huwara on Monday, where soldiers and settlers danced together celebrating Purim.

Armed clashes were reported between the Israeli regime's forces and the Palestinian fighters in Jenin. Media reported on Tuesday that a number of Palestinians were injured in the Israeli military raid, saying that the Israeli troops were supported by a military helicopter in their raid.

RHM/5728219