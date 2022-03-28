  1. World
2 Israeli security forces killed, several injured in Haifa

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – During a martyrdom operation carried out by two Palestinians in Haifa city in occupied Quds late on Sunday, two Zionist soldiers were killed and four others were wounded.

Several Zionists were killed and wounded in a shooting by two Palestinians in Haifa, Elnashra reported.

News sources reported that some of the injured are in critical condition.

The two Palestinians were martyred during the operation.

