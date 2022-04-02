Iran declares Sunday as first day of fasting Ramdan month

Observation teams across the country, including those of the Leader’s office, could not sight the new crescent moon on Friday night and declared Sunday, instead of Saturday, as the first day of Ramadan, Press TV cited other Iranian media as reporting.

The beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan is determined by both lunar calculations and physical sightings of a new moon.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, converge in mosques for prayers, and traditionally break their fast in gatherings in mosques or with family and friends in the evening.

Different countries have developed their own methods of declaring the first day of Ramadan.

KI/PR