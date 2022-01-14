Road minister: Iran, Syria to establish joint bank, free zone

Stating that the end of the war in Syria is the beginning of a new era of economic relations between the two countries, Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that Iran and Syria are set to establish a joint bank.

Raeisi: Iran’s armed forces safeguarding Persian Gulf security

Speaking on Thursday morning during his fourteenth provincial trip in Hormozgan province, President Ebrahim Raeisi appreciated the country’s Armed Forces for safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf.

IRGC ground forces hold joint exercise in SE Iran

The largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the IRGC ground force, entitled "Mohammad Rasoolullah", was held in the southeastern region of the country.

Iran FM departs for Beijing for bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for the Chinese capital of Beijing on Thursday.

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 124.9mn

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday, the total number of vaccines injected to Iranian people has reached 124,970,698.

Iran’s ‘A Hero’ on preliminary list of 2022 BAFTA nominations

Iranian film 'A Hero' directed by Asghar Farhadi, has been longlisted in the international feature film category in the 75th British Academy Film Awards.

