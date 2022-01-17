  1. Iran
Jan 17, 2022, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 17

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, January 17.

Arman-e Melli:

Top negotiators return to Vienna to resume talks

Ebtekar:

Signs of hope, reaching agreement being witnessed in Vienna talks

Etemad:

Political game in Iraq going to be complicated 

Etela'at:

Vienna talks to be resumed in presence of top negotiators

Iran seeking to expand export to China

Snowfall covers many provinces in Iran

Javan:

Missile issues not to affect Vienna talks

Shargh:

President Raeisi to visit Russian counterpart this week

Kayhan:

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran-China strategic agreement "win-win"

Trump says US prone to civil war

