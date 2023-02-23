Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 23

Kayhan:
Zionist crimes left 10 killed, and 120 injured in Nablus
Etela'at:
Iran FM: Tehran ready for reaching strong JCPOA agreement
Arman-e Emrooz:
Souvenir of Oman King for Iran
Iranian woman skier Beyrami makes history at World C'ships
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Iran supports reaching agreement through path of diplomacy
Aftab:
IAEA experts observing Iran nuclear sites, Eslami says
Etemad:
Various cases on Tehran-Baghdad negotiation table
Afkar:
Iran rejects enrichment of uranium above 60%
RHM/
