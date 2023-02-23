  1. Iran
Feb 23, 2023, 10:40 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 23

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, February 23.

Kayhan:

Zionist crimes left 10 killed, and 120 injured in Nablus

Etela'at:

Iran FM: Tehran ready for reaching strong JCPOA agreement

Arman-e Emrooz:

Souvenir of Oman King for Iran

Iranian woman skier Beyrami makes history at World C'ships

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran supports reaching agreement through path of diplomacy

Aftab:

IAEA experts observing Iran nuclear sites, Eslami says

Etemad:

Various cases on Tehran-Baghdad negotiation table

Afkar:

Iran rejects enrichment of uranium above 60%

