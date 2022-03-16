Wang Yi expresses China’s all-out support for Vienna talks

During the phone talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that if Washington starts to be realistic, a good and sustainable agreement, which is in favor of all sides, will be finalized.

Reviewing the latest situation of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 in the Austrian capital, Amir-Abdollahian described China’s approach as constructive.

Further, the foreign minister stressed the importance of developing relations with China.

Promotion of ties with China is among priorities of the foreign policy of the Iranian government, he noted.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said the two discussed various issues.

He is also to examine a number of other issues like the Astana meeting on Syria, the situation in Yemen, and the war in Ukraine with them.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister said he saw is no ceiling in boosting Beijing-Tehran ties as his country attaches importance to cooperation with Iran.

He also appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for accepting the invitation to attend the Afghanistan neighboring countries meeting.

About the Vienna talks, Wang Yi expressed China’s all-out support for the process of negotiations.

He further said China supports the finalization of Vienna talks on lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

In the end, the two discussed other issues of mutual interest including international, regional, and bilateral ones.

