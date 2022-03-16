Iran can increase oil exports by 1 mln bpd in six months

However, the IEA believes that it may take months before additional volumes of oil from Iran appear on the market, as negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal stalled before the "finish line", the Russian TASS news agency reported.

Besides OPEC+ countries, United States, Canada, Brazil and Guyana can also increase supplies to the world market, agency experts stressed.

The eighth round of Vienna talks is still continuing although a pause in the talks was announced by the EU coordinator of the talks foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The Iranian foreign minister ruled out the speculations were hindering the talks after a visit to Moscow yesterday. Hossein Amir-Abdollhian tweeted yesterday after the visit that he was "reassured that Russia remains onboard for the final agreement in Vienna."

The top Iranian diplomat further said that the ball is now in the US's court more than over to provide the responses needed for a successful conclusion of the talks.

