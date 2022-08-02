  1. Politics
Iran new envoy submits credentials to Lebanese president

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – New Iranian Ambassador to Beirut submitted a copy of his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday evening.

New Iran Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, who arrived in Lebanon on Thursday night to assume his [ost, presented a copy of his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday evening.

Mojtaba Amani had submitted a copy of his credentials to Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Bou Habib on July 31.

Mojtaba Amani, the former head of Iran's Interest Section in Cairo, was appointed as Iran's new ambassador to Lebanon. He replaced Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firouznia. Firouznia was Iranian Ambassador to Beirut since August 2018.

Prior to his departure to his mission, Amani met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

During the meeting, Iranian foreign minister emphasized expansion of cooperation between Iran and Lebanon and need to pay attention to this strategic relation between the two countries.

