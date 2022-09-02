  1. Politics
Raeisi congratulates Vietnamese counterpart on National Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the National Day of Vietnam to the president and people of this country.

In his congratulatory message on Friday, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that Vietnam's successes in the national and international arenas in the recent decades is indebted to the unity, amity and solidarity of the great nation of Vietnam and leaders like you to achieve the rapid development and growth.

At the threshold of arrival of the 50th establishment anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries of Iran and Vietnam, it is hoped that the two countries would witness further deepening of friendly relations between the two nations and cooperation in various economic, political and cultural fields, Raeisi added.

