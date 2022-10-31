New Russian envoy submits credentials to Iran FM

At the start of his diplomatic mission in Tehran, Alexey Dedov met and held talks with Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian considered several meetings and phone calls between presidents of the two countries of Iran and Russia as an accelerating factor in boosting bilateral relations.

Turning to the agreements made between the two countries in various fields of cooperation, Iran’s top diplomat expressed hope that the level of mutual relations between Iran and Russia would be further developed according to the existing capacities.

The new ambassador of the Russian Federation to Iran pointed to the widespread dimensions of cooperation between Iran and Russia and emphasized the serious determination of the Russian government for boosting bilateral relations.

MA