US logistics convoy comes under attack in Iraq’s Al Muthanna

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Al Muthanna province on Tuesday, Baghdad Today reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting US military logistics convoy between Samawah and Nasiriyah cities in Iraq.

This is while that several roadside bombs were exploded en route to a US military logistics convoy in Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Anbar provinces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, Americans continue to evade adherence to Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave this country as soon as possible.

