Feb 10, 2022, 12:30 PM

Two US military convoys come under attack in Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in the Samawah and al-Diwaniyah districts.

Al Forat News reported early Thursday that an American logistics convoy had been attacked in Samawah. 

The second US logistics convoy was targeted on the Samawah-al-Diwaniyah International Road, Sabreenews reported.

Recently, several roadside bombs exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Al Anbar provinces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.

