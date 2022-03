AUS logistics convoy was targeted in the capital of Dhi Qar province, Nasiriyah, Sabereen News reported.

Minutes later, two US logistics convoys came under attack in the Iraqi province of Diwaniyah, according to Sabereen News.

No further details have been released so far and no groups or individuals yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq.

MP