Convoy carrying Saudi weapons targeted in Yemen's Marib

According to the latest reports, a convoy of trucks carrying Saudi-led coalition weapons have been targeted in Marb province.

Last Friday, a convoy of Saudi trucks passing through the city of Thamud in the northeastern province of Hadhramaut in eastern Yemen was targeted by a bomb.

The Saudi coalition also violated the ceasefire agreement in al-Hudaidah 363 times in the past 24 hours.

The fighter jets of the coalition has also targeted various parts of Yemen more than 10 times. Six civilians were wounded in airstrikes by the Saudi coalition in Saada province.

Yemen's al-Masirah television announced Monday morning that the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets had bombed the country's capital of Sanaa.

According to the report, the coalition fighter jets twice targeted the building of the Ministry of Telecommunications & Information Technology.

Referring to the recent Saudi-led coalition aggression in Yemen, Yahya Saree on Monday said that the claims of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition on using the armed forces in civilian places for military purposes are not true and are merely a clear justification for targeting civilian facilities and Yemeni citizens.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

