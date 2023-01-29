Europe to face Iran hard response if takes anti-IRGC moves

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with 4 Iranian lawmakers who are under European sanctions.

By sanctioning Iranian lawmakers, the European Parliament showed that it does not have a correct understanding of Iran's internal atmosphere and even Iranians abroad, Amir-Abdollahian said in this meeting.

"It also proved that your actions, words, and your measures have been effective in defending the country's interests and national security," he told lawmakers.

"Given the fact that you (lawmakers) don't have any banking accounts in European countries, such sanctions are mostly propagandist," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The sanctions show that these lawmakers have been influential among Iranians in the region and in the Axis of Resistance, he noted.

RHM/IRN85013070